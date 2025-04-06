Scorching April sets in: Delhi, Rajasthan, and UP reel under heatwave; mercury soars past 45 degrees C in Barmer

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 3.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature of national capital was 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 notch below the seasonal average.

Meanwhile, the relative humidity oscillated between 43 per cent and 27 per cent.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky with heat wave for Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions for next two days in Delhi.

According to the six-day forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will experience heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature ranging between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was in the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 209 at 4 pm, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.