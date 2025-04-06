Scorching April sets in: Delhi, Rajasthan, and UP reel under heatwave; mercury soars past 45 degrees C in Barmer

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 3.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD.
The minimum temperature of national capital was 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 notch below the seasonal average.
Meanwhile, the relative humidity oscillated between 43 per cent and 27 per cent.
The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky with heat wave for Monday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions for next two days in Delhi.
According to the six-day forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will experience heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature ranging between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius.
The air quality was in the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 209 at 4 pm, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.
Barmer hottest in Rajasthan with 45.6 degrees Celcius
Barmer was the hottest place in Rajasthan on Sunday recording a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees above normal, the Jaipur Meteorological Center said.
Parts of Rajasthan witnessed scorching heat today.
Jaisalmer recorded a high of 45.0 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 43.2 degrees, Jodhpur 43 degrees, Kota 42.4 degrees and Jalore 42 degrees.
Barmer saw a record breaking maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees in the first week of April.
The highest temperature the city witnessed during this period was 45.2 degrees Celsius on April 3, 1998, a MeT department spokesperson said.
The heat wave prevailing in many parts of the state will intensify in the coming days, he said.
The temperature is likely to increase in the state by 3 to 4 degrees in the coming days.
On Monday, the maximum temperature in some parts of southwestern Rajasthan is likely to settle around 44 to 45 degrees and 42 to 44 degrees in parts of eastern Rajasthan, he said.
Uttar Pradesh braces for above normal temperatures this summer
A punishing summer is in store for Uttar Pradesh, with prolonged periods of above normal temperature and intense heat waves predicted from April to June this year.
The state's Bundelkhand region, which covers seven districts of Jhansi and Chitrakootdham division, will bear the brunt of the heatwaves, posing significant risks to both human and animal health, weather officials said.
"During these months, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected across Uttar Pradesh.
The forecast indicates that daytime temperatures will consistently exceed the 40-degree Celsius mark," Atul Kumar Singh, a MeT official here, said.
Adding to the concern, night time temperatures are also projected to remain unusually high.
"The minimum temperatures recorded during night time are also expected to remain above normal," Singh said.
The Bundelkhand region is anticipated to be the epicentre of this extreme heat, he added.
The first week of April has already provided a stark preview of the impending heat, with daytime temperatures surging.
"As per the MeT Department, the day temperature in Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Amethi, Ghazipur, Sultanpur, and Hamirpur have been crossing the 40-degree mark since last week.
On Saturday, Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above the seasonal average," MeT officials said.
The forecast predicts that maximum daytime temperature will frequently exceed 35 degrees Celsius, consistently bordering 40 degrees, and is likely to surpass 45 degrees in some areas.
Night time temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius.
"The possibility of rain that could provide any relief during these days over Uttar Pradesh remains below normal in the months of April, May and June," Singh added.
Furthermore, an above-normal number of heatwave days are expected across the state.
"During April 2025, an above-normal number of heatwave days are likely over most parts of Uttar Pradesh," the forecast stated.
Medical professionals emphasise that heat waves pose a greater health risk than high temperatures alone.
"High temperatures cause general discomfort, which can be managed by staying in the shade and consuming ample water.
However, heat wave exposure disrupts the body's natural temperature regulation, leading to severe dehydration and potential health complications," explained Dr.Shantanu Mishra, a Lucknow-based general practitioner.
In response to the MeT department's forecast, the state government has directed district administrations to implement mitigation measures.
"District administrations have been alerted to the expected adverse hot weather and instructed to take measures to reduce its impact. Hospitals in the districts have also been asked to prepare for a surge in heat-related illnesses," Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami said.
The Animal Husbandry department is also taking proactive steps to protect livestock.
"Cattle shelters across the state have been instructed to provide shaded areas and ample water for animals.
Veterinary departments have been placed on high alert to assist farmers in rural areas whose livestock may be affected by the extreme conditions," Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh said.
(With PTI inputs)