Tension flares in WB during Ram Navami as arms brandished in rallies; BJP, TMC trade barbs

KOLKATA: Amidst heightened security, Ram Navami celebrations were marked by political tension and instances of open display of arms in parts of West Bengal, sparking a fresh war of words between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In Kolkata alone, more than 70 rallies were planned, prompting the deployment of nearly 4,000 to 5,000 police personnel. Drones and CCTV surveillance were used extensively to monitor the situation.

Quick response teams were stationed in sensitive areas such as Entally, Cossipore, Khidderpore, and Chitpore.

Celebrations began across the state on Sunday morning with vibrant processions, devotional music, saffron flags, and tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana, as devotees thronged the streets chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

However, several rallies reported open display of weapons. In Malda, a large procession started from Ramakrishna Palli Maidan with participants openly brandishing swords and other arms.

Similar scenes were reported from Sankrail in Howrah, where organisers allegedly did not have official permission to carry weapons. Police sources confirmed that legal action is likely to be taken for violating the event’s terms.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stirred controversy during the celebrations by defending the presence of arms at religious processions. “What’s wrong if someone carries a weapon?” he said.

Targeting Jadavpur University, Ghosh added, “If slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ can be tolerated, what’s the problem with chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Jadavpur?”