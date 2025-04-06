Waqf Act will help in transparent, accountable management of properties: MP CM Yadav

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Waqf Act will ensure transparent, equitable and accountable management of Waqf properties and take its benefits to the poor, need and deprived people of the Muslim community.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier in the week. Murmu also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025.

CM Yadav in a statement said that with the approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, it has now become an Act.

"This Act will ensure transparent, equitable and accountable management of Waqf properties and will bring its benefits to the really needy, poor and deprived people of Muslim community, thereby paving a new path for their education, health, housing and employment opportunities," he said.

The BJP leader congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for "this bold, visionary, constitutional and unprecedented decision".

The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to the uplift of every section and community with the basic mantra of justice and empowerment, Yadav said.

Parliament early on Friday approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.