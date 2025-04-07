19-year-old allegedly gang-raped by 23 people for a week in Varanasi; six arrested

LUCKNOW: A 19-year-old girl in lodged an FIR with police claiming that she was raped by 23 people who shot the videos of the act within 7 days since she left home in Varanasi on March 29.

In her written complaint, the victim, named 12 of the accused while the remaining 11 were described as unidentified men. However, the police have taken six persons into custody in connection with the incident.

The victim, who is preparing for admission into a sports course, had reportedly gone missing from her home on March 29.

Significantly, the girl’s family filed a missing person complaint on April 4, and she was found the same day. However, then no complaint of sexual assault was registered either by the victim or her family.

On April 6, the family approached the Lalpur Pandeypur police station to lodge a formal complaint by her mother based on which an FIR was registered by the police.

Police confirmed that a total of 23 men were named in the FIR, of which 11 were unidentified.

The police confirmed that they were questioning staff members of the hookah bar and were examining CCTV footage from the area to verify the girl's account and identify those involved in the alleged crime.