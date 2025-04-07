544 accident-prone spots identified for Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: With the Char Dham Yatra set to begin later this month, the authorities concerned in Uttarakhand have identified 544 accident-prone spots along the routes of pilgrimage across four districts.

In view of this, the transport headquarters has issued a letter to the National Highways Authority of India, Border Roads Organisation and the Public Works Department, urging immediate action in these areas and requesting a report on the measures taken.

In a bid to enhance safety and ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience for the Yatra, government sources reveal, road safety committees in Dehradun, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts have been directed to conduct surveys.

According to these committees, a total of 544 accident-prone areas have been identified that require immediate attention. The report highlights that there are 38 such areas in Haridwar, 65 in Chamoli, 297 in Tehri and 144 in Dehradun’s Vikas Nagar and Rishikesh regions.

Sources indicate that the safety measures recommended for these routes include traffic calming interventions, rumble strips, informational signage, pothole repairs, chevron boards, crash barriers, road markings, reflectors, the removal of debris along the roads and addressing unauthorised median openings & blind curves.