94 blazes in 11 days; J&K battles forest fire surge

SRINAGAR: At least 94 incidents of forest fire were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 11 days, raising serious concerns about environmental safety in the union territory (UT). The surge in forest fires not only poses a threat to J&K’s biodiversity but also jeopardises the safety of local communities and infrastructure.

Official sources said 94 forest fire incidents were reported in J&K from March 24 to April 3. The incidents have been reported in 15 out of the 20 districts in J&K.

The highest single-day number of 35 forest fire incidents was reported on April 2, followed by 18 incidents on April 3.

The south Kashmir district of Anantnag has been the worst hit, witnessing blazes erupting on a near daily basis. The Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts in the Valley have also reported frequent forest fire cases.

Forest fires have also been reported from Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, and Poonch in the Jammu region. In view of the alarming surge in wildfires, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued two active forest fire alerts for the UT.

One of the alerts — valid till April 10 — warns of an “extreme forest fire risk” near Purmandal and Kathua. The NDMA has issued an advisory advising people not to smoke near areas that have vegetation. Besides, the authorities have urged residents not to panic if a fire suddenly breaks out. They have also cautioned locals against entering a forest when a fire is raging.

The NDMA has urged those engaging in adventure activities to not leave bonfires unattended and called on residents to keep windows and vents shut. The authorities have also advised people living near forest areas to untie livestock, remove flammable materials from yards and avoid trying to outrun a blaze.