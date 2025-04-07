Ahead of Rahul’s Bihar trip, AICC rep meets Lalu

PATNA: AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru met RJD chief Lalu Prasad in New Delhi to enquire about his health and discuss seat allocation to INDIA bloc partners in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, a day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state on Monday.

Sources in Congress said that Allavaru called on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad at AIIMS-Delhi and inquired about his health. Lalu was flown to AIIMS-Delhi last week when health condition deteriorated.

Allavaru is learnt to have discussed allocation of seats to INDIA bloc partners in the Bihar assembly elections scheduled to be held in October-November this year.

It was Allavaru’s first meeting with Lalu after being appointed Bihar in-charge of Congress. Allavaru, however, parried questions on seat-sharing among INDIA bloc partners and CM face of the Opposition in Bihar against NDA’s Nitish Kumar.

The Congress leader said the elections would be contested on the issues of development and secularism. “Development of Bihar and secularism will play crucial role in the ensuing assembly elections,” he said.