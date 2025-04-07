AICC Gujarat meet to reclaim Gandhian legacy, strategise resistance against 'bulldozer politics'

AHMEDABAD: Reaffirming to ideological roots, the Congress party is returning to the core values of Mahatma Gandhi -- a move timed to confront what it calls the Centre’s relentless assault on the Constitution.

Ahead of a crucial AICC meeting in Gujarat, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal declared the party’s agenda -- to strategise resistance against the government's 'bulldozer politics' and constitutional subversion.

Speaking to the media, Venugopal underlined that the Congress stands firm at every juncture in the fight for justice, with tomorrow’s meeting set to sharpen that roadmap.

Kicking off the momentum, the Congress launched its official calendar ahead of the much-anticipated National Convention on April 8 and 9.

As the countdown begins, senior Congress leaders have started arriving in Ahmedabad, signaling a charged build-up to the two-day political showdown.

In a powerful display of unity, 90 per cent of CWC members -- including Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor, K.C. Venugopal, and Ashok Gehlot -- are scheduled to arrive today.

The Congress high command -- Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi -- will land on April 8, completing the party’s full-strength deployment.

With all logistics finalised and the stage firmly set, the convention promises to be a critical moment of strategy, symbolism, and political messaging.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, speaking to reporters at the airport, declared, “The Congress party is reclaiming the Gandhian path. We are committed to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.”

He added, “In the Congress Working Committee meeting to take place on April 8, we will chart a course to counter the Modi government’s relentless assault on the Constitution. They’re bulldozing democratic norms with impunity.”