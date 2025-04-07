Dark chapter for minority rights: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president on Waqf Amendment Act

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Monday decried the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 as a "dark chapter for minority rights" and a "direct assault on religious freedom" in India.

Addressing the organisation's monthly press conference in New Delhi, JIH president Syed Sadatullah Husaini alleged the amended law introduces sweeping changes to the Waqf Act 1995 that drastically increase state interference in the management of Waqf properties and violate several constitutional safeguards.

"The Act undermines Articles 14, 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution and enables unjust state interference in the religious affairs of the Muslim community," he claimed.

The JIH President pointed out the narrow margins by which the Bill was passed in both Houses.

"The partisan nature of the Act is evident. It received just 288 votes in favour and 232 against in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, it passed with 128 votes to 95.

"It is telling that the ruling party, despite having the largest number of MPs, has no Muslim representative in the Lok Sabha and none who spoke for the Act," he said.