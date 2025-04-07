Darul Uloom imposes temporary ban on entry of women, children; says could distract students during exams

LUCKNOW: Asia’s biggest and one of the most prestigious Islamic seminaries, Darul Uloom in the Deoband town of the Saharanpur district has made headlines yet again by imposing a temporary ban on the entry of women and children on the campus for ten days till April 17.

The seminary administration cited entrance examinations for the new academic session as the reason for taking the measure.

As per Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi, the acting Vice-Chancellor of the seminary, the ban was imposed for a limited period and would be lifted after the entrance examinations were over.

As per the sources, a notice was put up at the entrance gate of the seminary campus on Sunday, stating that thousands of students from across the world had started arriving for entrance examinations and the entry of women and children would distract the aspirants.

According to Mahdi Hasan Aini, president of Darul Uloom alumni body, the entry of women and children on the campus would be restricted from April 7 to April 17 as the entrance examinations, in which around 20,000 to 25,000 students were likely to appear, had started pouring in.