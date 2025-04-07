EAM Jaishankar talks to US Secretary Rubio on phone, agree on importance of early conclusion of trade pact

NEW DELHI: Amidst the upheaval in global trade caused by Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs and the downturn in stock markets worldwide, India and the US emphasised the importance of quickly concluding the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) during a telephone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The phone conversation took place just ahead of the US imposing 26% reciprocal tariffs on India, along with varying rates for other countries, on April 9.

The two leaders also exchanged views of their mutual interests in a host of issues such as Indo-pacific, West Asia crisis and other regional issues.

“Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Sub-continent, Europe, Middle East/West Asia and the Caribbean. Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement. Look forward to remaining in touch,” Jaishankar said on X about the meeting.