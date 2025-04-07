'Fake' cardiologist booked in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh after deaths of seven patients

BHOPAL: A fake cardiologist has been booked by the administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district for the deaths of seven patients who allegedly died following treatment by him.

A case was registered at the Damoh Kotwali against Dr Narendra John Camm and others under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 3(5) of BNS, besides Section 24 of MP Ayarvadic Adhiniyam, on the complaint of Damoh district chief medical and health officer Dr MK Jain after Sunday midnight.

The FIR was based on the findings of a probe carried out by a team of government doctors led by the CMHO, following allegations about seven deaths having happened at a private mission hospital, following angiography and angioplasty procedures by him.

As per the FIR, the probe conducted by the panel of government doctors, on the directions of the Damoh district collector, Sudhir Kochar, has revealed that Dr Narendra John Camm performed the non-invasive cardiac surgical procedures at the Mission Hospital in Damoh without any registration with the MP Medical Council.

“The probe by the panel of government doctors also confirmed the allegations about deaths of some patients having taken place due to the angioplasty and angiography performed by Camm,” the FIR mentioned.

“The medical/academic degrees of the concerned doctor found at the hospital too weren’t found possessing valid registration from any university, college, or state medical council, owing to which the validity and registration of those documents seems suspected,” the FIR further read.