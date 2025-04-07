From Mongolia to Assam: Pallas’s fish eagle makes Kaziranga its breeding ground for five years

GUWAHATI: A Pallas’s fish eagle tagged in Mongolia has chosen the Kaziranga National Park in Assam as its breeding ground for the past five years.

The male eagle with a numbered ring was recorded by Dr Sachin Ranade, a scientist from the Bombay Natural History Society, at the World Heritage Site on March 16.

Named Ider, it was tagged by Dr Batmunkh of the Wildlife Science and Conservation Center at the Buuntsagaan Lake in central-western Mongolia on August 21, 2020.

Ranade, who visited Kaziranga for a survey, told The New Indian Express that the bird with the ring had raised his curiosity, for he himself tagged some Pallas’s fish eagles in 2013 and he was looking for them.

“After checking the global registry, I learnt Dr Batmunkh had tagged it. I contacted him and he confirmed it. The bird had two chicks and I saw them. It was a wonderful experience,” Ranade said.

To a query, he said Batmunkh tracked the eagle all along and told him it had been visiting Kaziranga for the past five years.