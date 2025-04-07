Insider track | Accommodating Annamalai!

Now that police-turned-politico K Annamalai has tendered his resignation from the post of Tamil Nadu BJP president, there is much speculation in saffron party corridors on whether the former IPS officer is being considered for a seat in the Rajya Sabha or a key role in the central leadership. While the development comes amid growing rumours of a potential BJP-AIADMK alliance, party functionaries in New Delhi find themselves anxiously awaiting clarity on the role the leadership has in mind for Annamalai.

Some suggest that the latter’s expertise in electoral strategy makes him ideal for a prominent organisational role. Others speculate that Annamalai stepping down might have been strategically prompted by the HQ as part of a broader plan to align with the AIADMK. Annamalai could be fielded in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls next year, many believe. Or, the BJP could be scouting an articulate and impactful speaker to firmly make the party’s case in the Upper House against vociferous Opposition leaders from southern states. What awaits Annamalai, only time will tell.

Chile Prez stunned by his welcome!

The 39-year-old President of Chile, Boric Font, could barely contain his curiousity and amazement as he arrived in India on a state visit and found himself transfixed by the country’s vastness and diversity. As part of his welcome, the capital was adorned with flags of the visiting State and pictures of dignitaries. The President’s image came up on Kartavya Path. Font humorously told a group of Latin American diplomats that it was slightly awkward to see his own face everywhere; ‘humbled by the warm reception,’ he told dignataries.

Font, who prefers sitting in the front seat of his car during visits, was in much awe at the two grand welcomes he recieved within an hour of his arrival to India: the ceremonial guard of honor, and the warm, traditional greeting at his hotel, complete with an ‘aarti’ and ‘sindur’ tilak’ on his forehead. Later, he admitted that even after five days, it was impossible to fully appreciate the cultural richness of India.