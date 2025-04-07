Kunal Kamra asks BookMyShow to not delist him, platform says facts misrepresented

NEW DELHI: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday wrote an open letter to BookMyShow requesting the online ticketing platform to either not delist him or to hand over the contact information of audience members he has earned through his solo shows over the years.

Later in the day, BookMyShow in an official statement said facts on its role have been "misrepresented in the public domain".

The letter, which Kamra shared on his X page, comes days after Shiv Sena claimed BookMyShow had taken the comedian off the sale and artists list from its platform amid ongoing controversy around his 'traitor' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Dear BookMyShow, I understand that you need to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, and I know that Mumbai is a major hub for live entertainment. Without the state's cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N' Roses wouldn't be possible...

"I request one of the following: Do not delist me, or provide me with the data (contact information) I've generated through your platform from my audience," Kamra said in his two-page letter.

On April 5, the Mumbai-born comedian -- who is now a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu -- had asked BookMyShow whether the reports of him being delisted from the platform were true.

"Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understand… (sic)" he wrote on X.