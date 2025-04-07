'Mahagathbandhan to work for uplift of Dalits, EBCs and women of Bihar', says Rahul Gandhi

PATNA: Lok Sabha Opposition leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties in Bihar will work unitedly for uplift of the uplift of Dalits, EBCs (extremely backward classes) and women.

Addressing ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ in the state capital, Congress leader lamented that people from these backward communities have not been given proportionate representation in political, institutional and corporate sectors.

Defining role of Congress in uplift of the downtrodden, a Congress leader said, “We have told Bihar Congress team to ensure representation of EBCs, OBCs, Dalits, Mahadalits and women so that doors are opened for them.”

He said the people of Bihar have always shown direction to India and added that he was confident that they would do it again in the coming assembly elections. Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November of this year.

“Ambedkar ji fought for Dalits. He understood the pain and the truth of the Dalits. And he fought for Dalits. That is why Mahatma Gandhi’s biography is named My Experiment with Truth and not 'My Experiment with Lies’, Congress leader said while taking a dig at PM Modi’s hollow promises made to the people during elections.

Accusing BJP-RSS of preventing caste census in the country, former Congress president said that the grand old party would ensure a nation-wide caste census when it comes to power. “Congress will do X-ray of India through caste census for benefit of socially backward classes.