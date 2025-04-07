'Mahagathbandhan to work for uplift of Dalits, EBCs and women of Bihar', says Rahul Gandhi

PATNA: Lok Sabha Opposition leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties in Bihar will work unitedly for uplift of the uplift of Dalits, EBCs (extremely backward classes) and women.
Addressing ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ in the state capital, Congress leader lamented that people from these backward communities have not been given proportionate representation in political, institutional and corporate sectors.
Defining role of Congress in uplift of the downtrodden, a Congress leader said, “We have told Bihar Congress team to ensure representation of EBCs, OBCs, Dalits, Mahadalits and women so that doors are opened for them.”
He said the people of Bihar have always shown direction to India and added that he was confident that they would do it again in the coming assembly elections. Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November of this year.
“Ambedkar ji fought for Dalits. He understood the pain and the truth of the Dalits. And he fought for Dalits. That is why Mahatma Gandhi’s biography is named My Experiment with Truth and not 'My Experiment with Lies’, Congress leader said while taking a dig at PM Modi’s hollow promises made to the people during elections.
Accusing BJP-RSS of preventing caste census in the country, former Congress president said that the grand old party would ensure a nation-wide caste census when it comes to power. “Congress will do X-ray of India through caste census for benefit of socially backward classes.
He referred to the case of Telangana to substantiate his commitment. He said a similar exercise conducted in Telangana will change the development model of the country.
He vowed to demolish 50 per cent cap on reservations and said that the Congress would do it when it came to power. He alleged that he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha to remove the 50 per cent reservation cap but he didn’t pay heed to his demand. He reiterated his commitment to implement it when Congress would be voted to power.
Earlier, Rahul joined the party’s ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra in Begusarai district. The yatra launched under leadership of NSUI national In-charge Kanhaiya, attacked a huge response when the Congress MP walked along with him.
On the other hand, Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh said that Rahul’s visit would have no impact on the upcoming assembly elections. It was Rahul’s third visit in poll-bound Bihar since January this year.