Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed refused treatment at hospital after alleged ABVP assault: CBI tells court

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday informed a Delhi court that former JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing on October 15, 2016, had refused treatment at Safdarjung Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a group of students belonging to the 'Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad' (ABVP).

The CBI made the submission before additional chief judicial magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari while arguing on its closure report and a protest plea filed against it by Ahmed's mother Fatima Nafees.

The central probe agency said the statements of the hospital's doctor and medical attendant were not taken due to the absence of any such document to show Ahmed's visit.

"Upon visiting the hospital, Ahmed was advised to get an MLC prepared. However, he, accompanied by his friend Md Quasim, went back to the hostel and did not get any MLC prepared," the investigating officer (IO) claimed.