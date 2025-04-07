Rahul Gandhi joins Congress 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra in Bihar's Begusarai

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday joined ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ (stop migration, provide jobs) yatra launched under the leadership of NSUI national In-charge Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

He was accompanied by Kanhaiya and other senior Congress leaders during his 1-km-long foot march.

Congress workers wearing white T-shirts and holding party flags in their hands assembled in large numbers to receive Rahul near Subhash Chowk in Begusarai town.

A day earlier, Rahul had appealed to youth to take part in ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra to dethrone the NDA government.

Though Rahul was scheduled to address a corner meeting in Begusarai, he chose to return to Patna to attend another event. He is scheduled to take part in ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ and later address the workers’ meeting at Sadaquat Ashram in the state capital.

Earlier, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said that Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bihar to fulfil his commitment of social unity and social justice.

“People are happy. Rahul Gandhi is visiting the state frequently to fulfil his commitment of social unity and social justice,” he asserted.

He further appealed to people to remove the ‘blind’ and ‘deaf’ NDA government in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar in October-November.