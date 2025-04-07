Rahul Gandhi to take part in 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' yatra in Bihar's Begusarai

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Bihar’s Begusarai on Monday to take part in ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra launched under the leadership of NSUI national In-charge Kanhaiya Kumar.

This will be Rahul’s third visit to poll-bound state since January this year. Begusarai is the native district of Kanhaiya, who is likely to contest from one of the assembly seats in Begusarai district in the upcoming state assembly elections due in October-November this year.

Later, he will address ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ in Patna and hold a meeting with leaders of the party.

In his one-minute video message uploaded on ‘X’, Rahul appealed to youth to participate in ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra in Begusarai on Monday. He asked the participants to participate in the yatra wearing white T-shirts.

“Young friends of Bihar, I am coming to Begusarai on April 7 to walk shoulder to shoulder with you in the 'palayan roko, naukri do' march,” the Congress leader said, adding that he wanted to show the world the plight of youths of Bihar who have to migrate to other states in search of jobs.“

"You too come wearing a white t-shirt, ask questions and raise your voice to put pressure on the government for your rights and to remove it (from power)," Rahul said and shared the link for joining the White T-Shirt Movement.