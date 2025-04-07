Row erupts in Rajasthan after BJP leader sprinkles Gangajal at Ram temple following Dalit Congress leader's visit

JAIPUR: A fresh political storm has erupted in Rajasthan after senior BJP leader and former MLA Gyandev Ahuja allegedly had Gangajal sprinkled in a Ram temple following the visit of Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Tikaram Jully, who belongs to the Dalit community. The incident occurred after Jully attended the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at a Ram temple in Alwar on Sunday.
According to reports, Ahuja directed that Gangajal be sprinkled in the temple premises shortly after Jully’s participation in the event, implying the need to "purify" the space. Given Jully’s Dalit identity, this move has triggered sharp criticism and reignited the conversation around caste-based discrimination and untouchability.
Taking to social media platform X, Tikaram Jully expressed outrage, stating that the action by a senior BJP leader reflected the party's deep-rooted prejudice towards Dalits. He wrote, “The statement of senior BJP leader Shri Gyandev Ahuja reveals BJP’s mindset towards Dalits. I have consistently raised the voice of Dalits in the Assembly and advocated for a campaign against untouchability. But BJP’s mentality is such that they want to wash the temple with Gangajal simply because I, a Dalit, visited it. This is not just an attack on my personal faith but also an endorsement of an inhuman and illegal practice like untouchability.”
Jully further questioned, “Does the BJP hate Dalits so much that they cannot tolerate us performing puja? Has God become the personal property of BJP leaders? The Chief Minister and BJP State President must clarify whether they support such casteist behaviour when Dalits visit temples."
On the other hand, Gyandev Ahuja defended his stance by claiming that the organizers had invited people who once questioned the existence of Lord Ram and called him imaginary. He referred to such individuals as “sinful” and “demonic,” accusing the Congress of disrespecting religious sentiments.
Ahuja said, “I will not name them, as I do not want to defile myself again. That is why Gangajal had to be sprinkled.”
His remarks have sparked widespread outrage across political circles. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the act, stating in a post on X, “The act exposes BJP’s deep-seated caste bias. Such regressive and hateful thinking has no place in a modern, democratic society. This incident must be strongly condemned.” Gehlot also posed a direct question to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, asking whether the CM and BJP State President endorsed the actions of their senior leader and whether any disciplinary action would be taken.
Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra also joined the criticism, saying, “Whether it’s Dalits, farmers, women, or labourers—why does the BJP harbor such deep animosity? The people of Rajasthan will give a fitting reply to this mentality when the time comes.”
This is not the first time Gyandev Ahuja has stirred controversy. In the past, he has been widely criticised for inflammatory remarks, including statements such as “If Muslims pick up one Hindu girl, we will pick up five Muslim girls” and his infamous comments about “condoms found in JNU.” He has also been accused of encouraging cow vigilantes in Alwar, which reportedly led to mob violence.
This latest controversy could have political ramifications for the BJP as dalits make up approximately 17% of Rajasthan’s population—around 1.25 crore people—and 34 of the state’s Assembly seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes. In the 2023 state elections, the BJP won 22 of these, Congress secured 11, and one went to an independent.