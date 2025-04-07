Row erupts in Rajasthan after BJP leader sprinkles Gangajal at Ram temple following Dalit Congress leader's visit

JAIPUR: A fresh political storm has erupted in Rajasthan after senior BJP leader and former MLA Gyandev Ahuja allegedly had Gangajal sprinkled in a Ram temple following the visit of Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Tikaram Jully, who belongs to the Dalit community. The incident occurred after Jully attended the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at a Ram temple in Alwar on Sunday.

According to reports, Ahuja directed that Gangajal be sprinkled in the temple premises shortly after Jully’s participation in the event, implying the need to "purify" the space. Given Jully’s Dalit identity, this move has triggered sharp criticism and reignited the conversation around caste-based discrimination and untouchability.

Taking to social media platform X, Tikaram Jully expressed outrage, stating that the action by a senior BJP leader reflected the party's deep-rooted prejudice towards Dalits. He wrote, “The statement of senior BJP leader Shri Gyandev Ahuja reveals BJP’s mindset towards Dalits. I have consistently raised the voice of Dalits in the Assembly and advocated for a campaign against untouchability. But BJP’s mentality is such that they want to wash the temple with Gangajal simply because I, a Dalit, visited it. This is not just an attack on my personal faith but also an endorsement of an inhuman and illegal practice like untouchability.”

Jully further questioned, “Does the BJP hate Dalits so much that they cannot tolerate us performing puja? Has God become the personal property of BJP leaders? The Chief Minister and BJP State President must clarify whether they support such casteist behaviour when Dalits visit temples."