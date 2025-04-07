Sangh welcomes all who pay respect to Bharat Mata, saffron flag: Mohan Bhagwat

LUCKNOW: Calling upon those who do not believe in the ideology of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to join the Sangh and attend its ‘Shakhas’, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the organisation welcomes all who pay respect to ‘Bharat Mata’ and the ‘Bhagwa Jhanda’ (saffron flag).

While replying to a query from a participant at a Shakha during his four-day ‘Pravas’ in the Kashi regional unit, the RSS chief reiterated the need for forming a strong society by ending caste discrimination, environmental, economic and other issues.

While responding to a query over the participation of Muslims in Shakhas, Bhagwat said they all were welcome with the only condition being that each one coming to join Shakha should have no hesitation in chanting ‘Bharat Mata Jai’ and must show respect for the saffron flag.

The RSS chief said that Indians might have different religious practices and lifestyle but their culture was same. He added that people from all faiths, sects and castes in India were welcome at the Shakhas.

Bhagwat also visited Padma Shri recipient litterateur late Ramchandra Verma’s home, ‘Shabdlok’, and met local intelligentsia. Verma’s grandson, Deepak Kapoor, said he and his entire family felt blessed to have Bhagwat at their home on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavami.