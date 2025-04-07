Shah in J&K for security review, asks party MLAs to be assertive in House

SRINAGAR: Amid the face-off between Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in Jammu on a three-day J&K visit to review the UT’s security and developmental scenario. On the first day, Shah met the party leaders in Jammu and devised a strategy for the remaining part of the budget session of J&K Assembly beginning from Monday.

He was received at the airport by the L-G and Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP leaders. It is Shah’s first visit to J&K after Omar Abdullah led government assumed power in October last year.

After a brief stopover at Raj Bhawan, Shah visited BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, and interacted with party legislators.

“The BJP legislators informed the HM that they have very vociferously foiled every attempt of the ruling party and other legislators of raising contentious Article 370 issue,” BJP sources said.