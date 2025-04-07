'Strange, shocking things happening in UP': SC slams state police over conversion of civil disputes to criminal cases

NEW DELHI: Dismayed over the filing of FIRs by the state police in civil disputes, the Supreme Court on Monday said there was a "complete breakdown of the rule of the law in Uttar Pradesh" as the criminal law was set in motion 'day in and day out' in such cases.

"There is a complete breakdown of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. Converting a civil matter into a criminal case is not acceptable," a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan said.

The court directed the director general of the state police to file an affidavit before it within two weeks.

Referring to its judgements, the bench said an FIR couldn't be filed in civil disputes and asked the station house officer or the investigating officer of a Gautam Budh Nagar district police station to file an affidavit explaining why the criminal law was set in motion.

"Something strange and shocking is happening day in and day out in Uttar Pradesh... everyday civil suits are being converted to criminal cases. It is absurd. Merely not giving money cannot be turned into an offence," the CJI said.