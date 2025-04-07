Waqf property: Its distribution across the states, UTS

NEW DELHI: The transparency related to the assets held by waqf boards in India has been a major matter of concern and public discussion. Over the years multiple attempts have been made to address this concern.

Sachar Committee (2006) formally known as “Prime Minister’s High-Level Committee on the Status of Muslims in India”, is one of the most important names in this regard. This committee came to prominence because of its findings on the financial and social backwardness of the Muslim population in this country. This committee also expressed its concern over the problems associated with Waqf properties. It attested that the funds generated by the Waqf were negligible when compared to the quantum of the total movable and immovable assets under waqf.

This Committee also suggested this low return as one of the reasons for the backwardness of the Muslim community. This committee also harped that most of the Waqf boards are understaffed and lack technical expertise. Cases of widespread encroachment and poor maintenance of properties were also emphasised in this report as some of the major problems of the Waqf properties. This committee recommended the creation of a National Waqf Development Corporation and the strengthening of the Central Waqf Council.

K. Rehman Khan Committee, formed during the UPA II submitted its report in 2011. This committee was commissioned by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Recommended the establishment of a National Waqf Development Corporation (NAWADCO)—later implemented in 2014. It also suggested professionalising asset management (like hiring chartered accountants and legal experts of Waqf Assets and usage of waqf land for the socio-economic development of Muslims, e.g. schools, hospitals, and housing. Other than these major efforts, multiple state-level committees have been made with similar mandates. However, the concern over the irregularity and improperly maintained assets has been an overarching commonality in almost all of them.

Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI) is the data repository of data related to Data in this country. The data presented on this website shows the property status (table 1, chart 1) and property status (table 2, chart2)