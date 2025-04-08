Amendments to Waqf system allegedly to benefit large businesses, corporate houses: PMM founder Ali Anwar Ansari

Contrary to the government’s assertion that the amendments aim to economically uplift marginalised Pasmanda Muslims, women, and children within the Muslim community, Ansari reacted sharply: “Had this government been a well-wisher of Pasmanda Muslims, the 'bulldozer politics' would not have been in practice in the BJP-ruled states."

"The worst sufferers in the BJP-ruled states are none other than poor Pasmanda Muslim who are either lynched in the name of love jihad or for other reasons,” he said.

“Had the government brought the amendments out of genuine concerns for Pasmanda, I would have been the first to come above party politics and supported it,” he claimed.

Pasmanda Muslims constitute around 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the country’s total Muslim population, and in several states, they make up an even greater proportion.

“The government claims now that there would be no interference of non-Muslim into the Waqf system, but the government has empowered the district collector to a great extent. Gradually, the government will establish its dominance on the Waqf land and properties for the capitalists and the corporate houses,” he alleged, adding that 99 per cent of Pasmanda Muslims are opposed to the Bill.

Describing the central government as anti-farmer, he said, “The Modi government, after 700 farmers sacrificed their lives during a year-long anti-farm laws agitation and took the Bill back. The Modi government will have to take the Bill back on the Waqf system also, as the majority of Muslims, including those who fall under the Pasmanda category, are determined to fight against it.”

He said that Pasmanda Muslims are fully aware of the government's hidden agenda behind the Bill and would not soften their electoral stance towards the BJP.

Ali Anwar Ansari is credited with championing the cause of Pasmanda Muslims across the country through his umbrella organisation, the PMM, since 1998.