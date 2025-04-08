Bihar announces 30 per cent salary hike for Ministers of State

PATNA: The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved a substantial hike of around 30 per cent in pay and perks of the state and deputy ministers. Political nominees posted as chairmen and deputy chairmen of boards and corporations would also benefit from the hike.

Briefing media persons after the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth said that salary of the state and deputy ministers have been raised from Rs.65,000 and Rs.75,000 per month from existing Rs.50,000 and Rs.55,000 per month, respectively.

In addition, they would get additional Rs.3,500 instead of Rs.3,000 as daily allowances. Besides this, they would be paid hospitality allowances of at least Rs.29,000 and Rs.29,500 respectively. Earlier, they were getting Rs.24,000 as hospitality allowance.

The last revision of pay and perks of state ministers and deputy ministers was done in 2019. With hike in pay and perks, it is believed that the government will soon fill up vacant posts in various boards and corporations under the state government.

Previously, there used to be three types of ministers in the state—cabinet minister, minister of state and deputy minister. Now there is no provision of deputy minister in Bihar government. All ministers in Nitish Kumar government are cabinet ministers.

The cabinet also approved proposals for creation of more than 26,000 posts in different departments in the state government. In addition, the cabinet gave its nod to creation of Bihar Education Administration Cadre Rule 2025 for monitoring and improvement in the quality of education in the state. Sidharth said that separate posts will be created for it in all blocks in the state.