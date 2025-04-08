BJP MP Tapir Gao expresses concern over proposed Great Bend Dam, calls it a 'water bomb'

GUWAHATI: East Arunachal MP Tapir Gao expressed deep concern over China’s proposed 'Great Bend Dam' on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, calling it a 'water bomb'.
Speaking at an international seminar organise by think-tank on “Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience in the Sub-Himalayan Region: The Case of the Brahmaputra" in Guwahati, Gao said it would not just be a dam for power generation.
He added that it is a 'water bomb' that China would use against India and other lower riparian countries.
He recalled the June 2000 devastating floods caused by a similar 'water bomb' that washed away more than 10 bridges over the Siang in Arunachal.
Yarlung Tsangpo becomes Siang when it enters Arunachal and Brahmaputra in Assam.
Gao said China might also divert the water of Yarlung Tsangpo to its Yellow River.
If water is diverted, there will be a catastrophic impact downstream, causing ecological imbalances, drying up the Brahmaputra and damaging aquatic species.
He expressed support to a proposed mega dam on Siang in order to prevent any disaster downstream due to the possibility of sudden release of water from the Great Bend Dam.
“We need a big dam on Siang to be able to counter the release of water by China in future. Public negotiations are taking place for the dam on Siang,” he said.
Author and Tibetologist Claude Arpi said China not only wanted to become a power giant by building the dam in Medog county, but it also had plans to divert the water of Yarlung Tsangpo to the Yellow River through numerous tunnels.
Bertil Linter, an expert on Asian politics and history, highlighted how the Chinese invasion into the Tibetan region in the late 1950s was specifically targeted at the numerous mega rivers originating in the 'Roof of the World'.
“China has constructed 11 mega dams only on the Mekong, which is the lifeline of five other countries,” he said, underlining the need for India to have a water-sharing agreement with China.
Dr Ranbir Singh, chairman of the Brahmaputra Board, pointed out that the Brahmaputra basin is the only water-surplus river basin in India with the rest being water-deficient.
“With this dam in China, are we looking at a water-deficient Brahmaputra river basin?” he wondered.
Singh stressed the need for a multi-pronged strategy, including upping the ante against the project, garnering support in international circles, and through collaborations.
Towards sharing of the best practices from the Mekong region, the seminar featured a conversation between Singh and Dr Truong Hong Tien, Deputy Director General, Vietnam National Mekong Committee.
Experts from Nepal and Bhutan also gave presentations.
The seminar sought to foster a collaborative dialogue involving governmental agencies, civil society organizations, environmental practitioners, and academicians on the immense challenges posed by the proposed dam in Tibet, amidst the looming threat of climate change.