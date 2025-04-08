BJP MP Tapir Gao expresses concern over proposed Great Bend Dam, calls it a 'water bomb'

GUWAHATI: East Arunachal MP Tapir Gao expressed deep concern over China’s proposed 'Great Bend Dam' on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, calling it a 'water bomb'.

Speaking at an international seminar organise by think-tank on “Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience in the Sub-Himalayan Region: The Case of the Brahmaputra" in Guwahati, Gao said it would not just be a dam for power generation.

He added that it is a 'water bomb' that China would use against India and other lower riparian countries.

He recalled the June 2000 devastating floods caused by a similar 'water bomb' that washed away more than 10 bridges over the Siang in Arunachal.

Yarlung Tsangpo becomes Siang when it enters Arunachal and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Gao said China might also divert the water of Yarlung Tsangpo to its Yellow River.

If water is diverted, there will be a catastrophic impact downstream, causing ecological imbalances, drying up the Brahmaputra and damaging aquatic species.