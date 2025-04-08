BJP tops list of parties with Rs 2200 cr in donations

NEW DELHI: In the financial year 2023–24, the BJP received the highest donations among national parties, amounting to over Rs 2,243 crore from 8,358 contributions, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The ruling BJP and the main opposition, the Congress, saw significant increases in donations for 2023-24, with rises of over 211% and 252%, respectively, compared to the previous financial year, 2022-23.

Donations to the BJP rose from `719.858 crore in 2022–23 to Rs 2,243.94 crore in 2023–24, marking a 211.72% increase. The Congress received Rs 281.48 crore in 2023–24 compared to Rs 79.924 crore in 2022–23, a 252.18% increase.

The ADR based its analysis on data submitted by parties to the Election Commission, focusing on political donations above Rs 20,000. The national parties declared donations amounting to Rs 2,544.28 crore from 12,547 contributions – a sharp 199% rise from the previous year.