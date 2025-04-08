Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, Opposition slams AAP govt

CHANDIGARH: A "blast" took place outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar district, causing panic in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh said forensic teams have reached the spot to collect samples.

A loud sound was heard at around 1 am outside Kalia's residence near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, police said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

No one was hurt in the incident, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh, adding, "The forensic team is investigating the matter."

Speaking to reporters, Kalia said it could be a hand-grenade blast.

"The grenade attack was so severe that the partition in the house was severely damaged. The window glass of the kitchen was damaged. A bathroom door was damaged," said Kalia.

There was some damage to the floor of the entrance and his SUV as well. Kalia said he was sleeping when he heard the sound of the explosion.

He said he initially thought there was a blast in the electric transformer because of overloading. His driver then told him it was a blast. Thereafter, he called the police but nobody picked up the phone, he said.

Then he sent his gunman to the police station, Kalia added.