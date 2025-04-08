Children in India are increasingly consuming oily and non-nutritive food: Minister Savitri Thakur

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said that the children in India are increasingly eating oily and non-nutritive food, not only increasing their weight but also leading to many diseases.

Launching the two-week long 'Poshan Pakhwada', the minister expressed concern about over-nutrition and obesity, which she said, have become 'grave problems'.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns on the issue, Thakur emphasised the need for a collective response.

"We must create an environment where children eat healthy and play regularly. Let's all come together to ensure no child sleeps hungry, no mother is left without nutrition, and every family has access to essential health services," she said during her inaugural address to 18 partner Ministries, officers of state WCD Department, and Anganwadi workers of all states/UTs through a webcast.

Thakur said Poshan Pakhwada marks an important step towards realising the vision of a well-nourished India and called on all stakeholders to create a 'health-focused environment.'

"This is a significant step in fulfilling our commitment to a 'Suposhit Bharat," she said.

The minister said over 100 crore awareness activities have been conducted since the launch of the Poshan Abhiyaan in 2018.