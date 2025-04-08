Children in India are increasingly consuming oily and non-nutritive food: Minister Savitri Thakur

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said that the children in India are increasingly eating oily and non-nutritive food, not only increasing their weight but also leading to many diseases.
Launching the two-week long 'Poshan Pakhwada', the minister expressed concern about over-nutrition and obesity, which she said, have become 'grave problems'.
Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns on the issue, Thakur emphasised the need for a collective response.
"We must create an environment where children eat healthy and play regularly. Let's all come together to ensure no child sleeps hungry, no mother is left without nutrition, and every family has access to essential health services," she said during her inaugural address to 18 partner Ministries, officers of state WCD Department, and Anganwadi workers of all states/UTs through a webcast.
Thakur said Poshan Pakhwada marks an important step towards realising the vision of a well-nourished India and called on all stakeholders to create a 'health-focused environment.'
"This is a significant step in fulfilling our commitment to a 'Suposhit Bharat," she said.
The minister said over 100 crore awareness activities have been conducted since the launch of the Poshan Abhiyaan in 2018.
She urged officials and Anganwadi workers across states and Union Territories (UTs) to step up grassroots engagement through home visits and referral services.
"During this pakhwada, we will go from village to village, spread awareness, and make referrals where needed. We will ensure people follow the norms set out in the Poshan Tracker," she said.
The nutrition awareness campaign, which is part of the centre's flagship Poshan Abhiyaan, will focus on four key themes this year: the first 1,000 days of life, the citizen module of the Poshan Tracker, community-based management of malnutrition (CMAM), and promoting healthy lifestyles to tackle childhood obesity.
As part of this year's efforts, Union WCD Minister Annpurna Devi is also scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh in the first week of the pakhwada to review on-ground initiatives for improving nutrition and welfare services. The campaign will end on April 22.
The Poshan Pakhwada 2025, aligned with Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, aims to strengthen outreach and outcomes by involving multiple ministries, including health, education, rural development, and Jal Shakti in Jan Andolan activities.
'Poshan Abhiyaan', a flagship initiative launched by the Prime Minister, continues its mission to combat malnutrition, improving nutritional outcomes for pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under the age of six, the ministry said.