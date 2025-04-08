Chinese official urges India to ‘stand together with China' amid US tariff pressure on developing nations

NEW DELHI: Yu Jing, the Chinese embassy spokesperson in New Delhi, said on Tuesday that India and China should unite to overcome the challenges posed by the tariffs implemented under the Trump administration.

“The economic and trade relationship between China and India is founded on complementarity and mutual benefit. In light of the United States' misuse of tariffs, which undermines the development rights of countries, particularly those in the Global South, China and India, as the two largest developing nations, should stand united to overcome these challenges”, she said.

Yu stressed that China's economy is supported by a robust system that ensures stable growth and generates positive global benefits.

“China firmly supports economic globalization and multilateralism, which have significantly contributed to global economic growth, accounting for about 30% of global growth on average each year. China will continue to collaborate with the global community to protect the multilateral trade system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, ” she said.