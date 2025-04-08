CM Vishnu Deo Sai launches ‘Sushasan Tihar’, aspiring to connect good governance with citizens

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government led by CM Vishnu Deo Sai launched ‘Sushasan Tihar’ on April 8 across the State. The campaign aims to be accomplished in three phases to connect citizens with the feel of good governance and growth'.
The statewide campaign with a people-centric approach intends to ensure timely resolution of problems, review of public welfare schemes with feedback from beneficiaries and strengthening public dialogue.
“We aim to ensure that the government is committed to establishing transparency, effectiveness and public-friendly administration at every level of governance. Under the Sushasan Tihar (Good Governance festival), the government administration will directly connect with the general public, listen to their issues, sort out their problems promptly and expedite development works”, said CM Sai.
Chhattisgarh government is the first one to take a decision to form a separate “Good Governance and Convergence Department” in July last year for the effective implementation of various welfare policies, addressing public issues and working to establish good governance.
The chief minister has written a letter to all district collectors, issuing necessary guidelines regarding the conduct of ‘Sushasan Tihar-2025’ and making the festival ‘performance-based’ and ‘outcome-driven.'
The government will extensively make use of information technology.
The first phase of the programme will be held from April 8 to 11 when the applications will be received from the general public at gram panchayat and urban body offices daily.
There will be 'Solution boxes' at these places where the people can write their problems and complaints and drop them in the box.
A parallel system has also been evolved to receive the line applications in the exclusive portal created for the purpose. Information about each application with a given code will be available on the portal.
Printed application forms in the prescribed format (including village-wise / urban body-wise code) will be made available to the people.
In the second phase, the issues cited in the applications will be assessed and settled within a month.
In the third phase, the government will organise ‘Samadhan camps’ between 05 May to 31 May with a focus towards the resolution of problems and grievances. A block-level officer in each district will be in charge for each camp.
To make the upcoming Tihar more organised and effective, detailed guidelines have been issued, and a portal is being created.
Every district has been given the liberty to infuse innovation in the programme based on the needs and circumstances to make the festival more people-friendly and goal-oriented. Every application will be registered on the portal with an acknowledgement number.