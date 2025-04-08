CM Vishnu Deo Sai launches ‘Sushasan Tihar’, aspiring to connect good governance with citizens

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government led by CM Vishnu Deo Sai launched ‘Sushasan Tihar’ on April 8 across the State. The campaign aims to be accomplished in three phases to connect citizens with the feel of good governance and growth'.

The statewide campaign with a people-centric approach intends to ensure timely resolution of problems, review of public welfare schemes with feedback from beneficiaries and strengthening public dialogue.

“We aim to ensure that the government is committed to establishing transparency, effectiveness and public-friendly administration at every level of governance. Under the Sushasan Tihar (Good Governance festival), the government administration will directly connect with the general public, listen to their issues, sort out their problems promptly and expedite development works”, said CM Sai.

Chhattisgarh government is the first one to take a decision to form a separate “Good Governance and Convergence Department” in July last year for the effective implementation of various welfare policies, addressing public issues and working to establish good governance.