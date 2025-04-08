Congress leader, allegedly drunk, ploughs SUV into crowd in Jaipur, kills 3

JAIPUR: A tragic hit-and-run incident in Jaipur on Monday night claimed three lives and left six others critically injured, prompting widespread public outrage and protests. The accused, identified as Usman Khan—a factory owner and district-level Congress leader—allegedly rammed a speeding SUV into a group of pedestrians. Eyewitnesses claim he was under the influence of alcohol and deliberately targeted people on the road.

Two victims died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries in hospital. Six others continue to receive treatment for critical injuries.

The incident drew large crowds on Tuesday morning, with demonstrators demanding justice, financial compensation, and government jobs for the victims' families. A heavy police deployment was made to maintain law and order, with senior officers at the site. Protesters raised slogans against both the BJP and Congress, expressing frustration over political negligence and the accused's party affiliation.

In response to mounting public pressure, the administration on Tuesday evening announced a compensation package for the bereaved families. Each will receive Rs 50 lakh in financial aid and one contractual government job for a dependent. The announcement was made by local BJP MLA Balmukundacharya and Additional DCP North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat. Following the assurance, the protest and dharna staged outside Nahargarh police station were called off.

Local residents alleged that the incident was not accidental. “He kept crushing people on purpose. This was a conspiracy. Such a person should not be spared,” said a local protester.

Congress expelled Khan from the party’s district executive committee on Tuesday morning. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.