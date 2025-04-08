Congress top brass discuss future roadmap, poll preparedness

AHMEDABAD: The Congress top brass on Tuesday began deliberations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial here to chalk out the party's roadmap for upcoming assembly polls and organisational reforms, including giving more powers to the district units.

Ahead of the AICC session, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders discussed the party's future roadmap, key national issues, organisational strengthening and preparations for upcoming polls at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

An extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was attended by its members, permanent and special invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress parliamentary party leaders, council leaders, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, office-bearers of Congress parliamentary party office, former chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.