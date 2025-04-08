Contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act comes into force

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament last week, has come into force from Tuesday, the government said in a notification.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the bill post-midnight on April 3 and April 4, respectively.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the proposed law on April 5.

While the BJP-led NDA had rallied in support of the bill, the opposition INDIA bloc united in opposing it.

Several Muslim bodies and opposition MPs have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which they have described as a direct attack against the Muslim community and their fundamental rights. Muslim organisations across the country have held protest gatherings demanding the revocation of the law, which they believe is an infringement on the religious rights of Muslims.

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the newly-enacted law. The top court is set to hear the petition on April 15.