Daily wager in MP receives I-T department notice for recovery of Rs 314 crore tax dues

BHOPAL: A middle-aged raj mistry (master mason) living in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh has reportedly received from the income tax department, a tax recovery notice worth over Rs 314.79 crore.

Currently living in Multai area of Betul district (which borders Maharashtra), Chandrashekhar Kohad has received a notice from the Income Tax department office in the adjoining Maharashtra for paying dues of more than Rs 314.79 crore with respect to assessment years 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The local municipality officials who were looking for Kohad since days in connection with the matter were first unable to trace him despite sustained efforts for around a week. But they finally traced him on Monday night.

“I don’t know how tax dues worth over Rs 314.79 crore are pending against me as an individual assessee. I’ve never even seen Rs one lakh at one go and have been working as a master mason since the last many years, particularly in neighbouring Maharashtra,” Kohad said, after being shocked by the notice.

“My wife has plunged into depression, while I’m already suffering from kidney and heart problems for which I was hospitalised in January. I don't know how transactions running lakhs of crores of rupees have been done in my name when I maximum earn Rs 300-500 daily,” he added.