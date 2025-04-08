India-UAE to scale up defence ties, deepen cooperation Coast Guards of both countries

NEW DELHI: India and UAE on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen defence ties with training exchanges, formalising the Coast Guard- to Coast Guard cooperation and defence industry collaborations.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Defence of UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at South Block, New Delhi". The dignitary is on his first official visit to India from 8 - 9 April 2025.

Expressing happiness on the current defence cooperation through institutional mechanisms, military exercises, exchange of training programmes etc, a need to scale up the defence cooperation was felt.

"Both the Ministers acknowledged that defence cooperation needs to be scaled up to match the progress made in other areas such as trade and business, in line with the vision and determination of the two leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

The training exchanges were identified as one of the key areas of defence cooperation which would "enable understanding of each other's defence ecosystems and accelerate strengthening of bilateral defence ties."

In addition, the two leaders expressed satisfaction on the active Coast Guard-to-Coast Guard cooperation and committed to further deepen it by formalising the same through an MoU.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a working lunch for His Highness the Crown Prince at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.