Indian entrepreneur 'detained for 8 hours in US airport, physically checked by male officers' narrates her ordeal

An Indian entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi has claimed that she was detained by the United States Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for eight hours.

She went on to allege that she was physically checked by male officers on camera because the airport security at Anchorage airport in Alaska found a powerbank in her luggage suspicious, reports said.

Shruti Chaturvedi said that she was forced to strip off her warm wear while detained in a chilled room and she was not allowed to use a restroom or make a single phone call during the eight hours.