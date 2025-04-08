Nation

Indian entrepreneur 'detained for 8 hours in US airport, physically checked by male officers' narrates her ordeal

Shruti Chaturvedi said that she was forced to strip off her warm wear while detained in a chilled room and she was not allowed to use a restroom or make a single phone call during the eight hours.
Shruti Chaturvedi
Shruti Chaturvedi(File Photo | X, Shruti Chaturvedi)
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read

An Indian entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi has claimed that she was detained by the United States Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for eight hours.

She went on to allege that she was physically checked by male officers on camera because the airport security at Anchorage airport in Alaska found a powerbank in her luggage suspicious, reports said.

Shruti Chaturvedi said that she was forced to strip off her warm wear while detained in a chilled room and she was not allowed to use a restroom or make a single phone call during the eight hours.

"Imagine being detained by Police and FBI for 8 hours, being questioned the most ridiculous things, physically checked by a male officer on camera, stripped off warm wear, mobile phone, wallet, kept in chilled room, not allowed to use a restroom, or make a single phone call, made to miss your flight - all because the airport security found your powerbank in handbag “suspicious”, Shruti Chaturvedi posted a message on platform X tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs.

