Man beaten to death in revenge killing in Hardoi

LUCKNOW: A 48-year-old man, Mahawat, was beaten to death with sticks by a group of persons in full public view in Bahangaon village on April 7.
As per the details of the case which came to light on April 8, Sarpanch Mahawat was bludgeoned to death by the sons of Rampal who was murdered by Mahawat, 15 years back.
Rampal’s sons, in a fit of rage, avenged the death of their father, said the local sources. Meanwhile, 18 persons, including over half a dozen women, were arrested on April 8 in connection with the killing.
As per the district Police, the victim, Mahavat, was convicted along with his brother Babloo, for killing Rampal.
"After completing his jail term, Mahawat settled in Lakhimpur Kahri was a daily wager," said the police sources.
“We have learnt that Sarpanch Mahawat was convicted in Rampal’s murder and was released from jail during the COVID period after serving a jail term of 13 years. We are verifying court records to gather more details about the case,” said Station House Officer, Beniganj police station, KB Singh.
As per the police, on getting the information about a group thrashing a man in Bahangaon village, a team of cops rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the victim from the crowd, who were allegedly assaulting him with sticks.
The victim was rushed to CHC Kothanwan where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
An FIR was registered at Beniganj Polic Station in connection with Mahawat’s killing based on a complaint filed by his wife Nirmal Devi who named 12 persons in her complaint. She claimed that 25-30 unidentified persons were also there involved in the killing.
The named accused included family members and relatives of Rampal, said a police officer.
As per the police sources, the preliminary inquiry allegedly revealed that the victim, Mahavat, after his conviction in the Rampal murder case and serving the jail term went to Lakhimur Kheri.
He settled there and never thought of visiting his native village in Hardoi till April 7.
As soon as Mahavat arrived in Bahangaon, a villager recognised him and allegedly informed Rampal’s family about his arrival.
As Mahavat came to know that the information of his arrival in the village was spreading, he tried to hide inside a house but Rampal’s sons dragged him out and assaulted him.
Meanwhile, Police informed Mahavat’s family who reached the hospital and took custody of the body after the postmortem.
The autopsy revealed that injuries on the body were caused by a blunt object.
Those arrested in connection with the killing included Azad, Beeru, Vijayan, Rahul, Roop , Survesh, Intezari, Neeta, Sarvatto, Kishore, Chand, Salman, Hausla, Haripal, Leela, Manish, Upasana and Dheeru. All the accused are natives of Natpurwa Majra.
Santosh Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Hardoi, said raids were being conducted to trace the remaining accused, and those arrested were being produced in the court.
The SHO claimed that two heavy sticks, deceased's bag, blood-soaked shirts, and four sticks used by the accused in the assault were recovered from the site of the incident.