Man beaten to death in revenge killing in Hardoi

LUCKNOW: A 48-year-old man, Mahawat, was beaten to death with sticks by a group of persons in full public view in Bahangaon village on April 7.

As per the details of the case which came to light on April 8, Sarpanch Mahawat was bludgeoned to death by the sons of Rampal who was murdered by Mahawat, 15 years back.

Rampal’s sons, in a fit of rage, avenged the death of their father, said the local sources. Meanwhile, 18 persons, including over half a dozen women, were arrested on April 8 in connection with the killing.

As per the district Police, the victim, Mahavat, was convicted along with his brother Babloo, for killing Rampal.

"After completing his jail term, Mahawat settled in Lakhimpur Kahri was a daily wager," said the police sources.

“We have learnt that Sarpanch Mahawat was convicted in Rampal’s murder and was released from jail during the COVID period after serving a jail term of 13 years. We are verifying court records to gather more details about the case,” said Station House Officer, Beniganj police station, KB Singh.