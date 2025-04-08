NIA raids multiple locations linked with BKI terrorist Goldy Brar in Haryana, UP

NEW DELHI: Officials informed that the anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar across two northern states - Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

They said that multiple teams of NIA sleuths embarked upon extensive searches this morning at the premises belonging to suspects and accused associated with foreign-based terrorist Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik. They were involved in the case relating to the December 2024 grenade attacks at Warehouse Club and Human Club at Sector-29, Gurugram.

The officials said that the raiding teams recovered several electronic and other incriminating materials during the searches conducted at eight locations in various districts of the two states this morning.

According to them, the materials, which were recovered, are being examined for clues to the entire conspiracy behind the bombing incident, in which arms, ammunition and explosive materials were seized from the accused involved in the attack.

Soon after the grenade attack, the notorious gangster Rohit Godara had taken responsibility through a social media post. Subsequent NIA probe exposed Malik and designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar, who had earlier threatened and attempted to extort money from the Club owners, to have masterminded the grenade attacks.

The NIA had registered an FIR in the case on January 2, 2025 and the probe into it continued, the officials said.