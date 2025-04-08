Ozone pollution could drastically reduce agricultural yields in country: IIT-Kharagpur study

KOLKATA: Ozone pollution, a lesser-known but potent threat, could drastically reduce agricultural yields in the country, according to a new study by IIT-Kharagpur.

Severe risks of surface ozone pollution on India's major food crops have also been underscored in the research by Prof Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath and his team at the Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences (CORAL), IIT-Kharagpur.

The Indian and world staple food grains wheat, rice and maize are highly vulnerable to the increasing surface ozone pollution, it said.

Published under the title 'Surface ozone pollution-driven risks for the yield of major food crops under future climate change scenarios in India', the study noted that to protect crop health and ensure food security, atmospheric pollution must be reduced and monitored, an IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson said.

Surface ozone is a strong oxidant that damages plant tissues, leading to visible foliar injuries and reduced crop productivity.