PDP MLA submits resolution in J&K Assembly seeking repeal of Waqf Amendment Act 2025

SRINAGAR: A day after J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 in the House, PDP MLA Waheed Para has submitted a resolution in the Assembly seeking its repeal.

Para has written to the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, seeking to move a resolution urging the Union Government to withdraw the controversial Act.

“Whereas the recent Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 passed by the Parliament of India has caused unnecessary interference in the religious rights of the Muslim minority and dented the pluralistic ethos of the country. And, to the utter disgrace of the Constitutional guarantees and violation of Fundamental Rights of Muslims, the Act 2025 mandates countrywide condemnation and rejection. Hence this House resolves to urge Union Government to repeal Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025,” reads Para’s resolution.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, while supporting the resolution, posted on X: “The Waqf issue transcends matters of faith. It is a direct assault on the rights, beliefs, and dignity of 24 crore Muslims in India. As the only Muslim-majority region Jammu & Kashmir must rise to the occasion and defend the rights of its people."