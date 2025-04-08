Politics of appeasement: PM Modi slams Opposition over Waqf Amendment Bill protests

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the Opposition, including Congress over their protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was brought into force with effect from April 8, 2025 by the government.

PM Modi said the ‘politics of appeasement’ runs behind the opposition to the Waqf Act, which is aimed at ensuring social justice to women and poor Muslims.

Speaking at the ‘RisingBharat ’summit of a media house-just hours after his government notified the Waqf Amendment Bill as a law with immediate effect, PM Modi said the Waqf Amendment Act has been passed for ‘societal justice’ in 2025 while the UPA passed the 2013 Act to appease radicals and help the land Mafia.

Taking a jibe at the previous government, he said that the Waqf Act had then become an instrument of fear and through the Act, Congress appease some Muslim leaders and others.

Giving a detail and pinching response against Opposition’s ongoing protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, passed recently by the both Houses of Parliament, PM Modi said the appeasement politics is against the concept of social justice.