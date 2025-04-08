Rajasthan Congress leader runs SUV over pedestrians in Jaipur, 3 dead

JAIPUR: A drunk SUV driver speeding down a narrow city road allegedly hit multiple pedestrians and vehicles, killing three people and leaving six others seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

The tragedy took on political overtones with the Congress expelling the driver, its district leader, and the BJP saying the opposition party was full of people with criminal tendencies.

As the car moved from the MI Road to the narrow lanes in the Nahargarh area, it mowed down people and vehicles on its way.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old Usman Khan, is a factory owner and the Congress' Jaipur district vice president.

Following the incident, locals gathered at Nahargarh police station and blocked roads to protest and demand financial compensation, a government job and other relief to the victims and their kin.

According to police, Khan first hit a scooter near the Santosh Mata Temple and continued to drive recklessly, crushing those who had fallen on the road and ramming into more people and vehicles along the way.

The SUV even collided with vehicles parked outside the Nahargarh Police Station.

Police and locals managed to stop the vehicle when it got stuck in a narrow lane.