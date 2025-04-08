SC defers plea for probe into 2018 Sukma encounter, says it will disrupt 'peace process'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear in July a plea for an independent probe into the August 2018 incident in which 15 alleged Maoists were gunned down in an encounter in Sukma district.

"We will have it somewhere in July. Now, the peace process is going on there. Today, there is a news that 26 people have surrendered," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said.

The bench observed such litigations would come in the way of the peace process.

15 people were gunned down by security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, in August 2018, claiming they were Maoists. However, according to media reports citing eyewitnesses of the attack, several innocent Adivasis were also gunned down by the forces.

Alleging that the plea was filed by a Telangana-based NGO to demoralise the security forces in Chhattisgarh, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed false statements were made in the plea and the authority concerned had filed an application seeking an apex court-monitored investigation into the source of the petition.

He argued that some false photographs of incidents that had taken place in Odisha and Gadchiroli were filed in the plea and when this was pointed out, the petitioner said it was a mistake.

While posting the matter in July, the bench observed even in Manipur, both the sides wanted peace in the state.