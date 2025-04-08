Shah says tech to keep borders in Kashmir safe

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that electronic surveillance systems would be installed along the border and shared that technology will be used to detect and dismantle underground cross-border tunnels and thwart infiltration by terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of his three-day visit to J&K, the Home Minister today visited the BSF’s Border Outpost ‘Vinay’ in Kathua and interacted with the personnel deployed there. He lauded the troops for performing their duties in challenging circumstances.

“It’s when one visits this place that they realise the difficult conditions under which the BSF men ensure security of the country’s borders. Despite extreme cold, heavy rainfall and geographical or climatic challenges, our soldiers remain vigilant and dedicated to securing the borders with preparedness and alertness,” Shah said while addressing the border guards.

In order to thwart intrusion, the HM said two models of electronic surveillance systems have been developed for deployment on the border. “Once they are installed across the border, soldiers will find it much easier to receive information and respond immediately to any move by the enemy,” he added.