'Shinde traitor' jibe: Bombay HC issues notice to police, Sena MLA on Kunal Kamra's plea against FIR

The bench said it would consider all issues on April 16.

During the show, stand-up comedian Kamra had taunted Shinde, without taking his name, using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film "Dil To Pagal Hai" where he called him a "gaddar" (traitor).

The comedian went on to joke about how Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership (in June 2022).

In his plea filed on April 5, Kamra claimed the complaints against him were violative of his fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression, right to practice any profession and business and right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

He sought for the FIR to be quashed, claiming the allegations, even if taken at face value, do not constitute an offence.

The comedian also sought the HC to protect him from any coercive action including arrest, seizure of his personal electronic devices and examination of his financial transactions and accounts.

"To permit the investigation to continue would constitute a frontal assault on the freedom of speech and expression.

Should a citizen's right to comment on the political developments and actions of political leaders be criminalised in this manner?" the petition said.

Kamra said his remarks made regarding the split in the Shiv Sena, Shinde quitting Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction and being sworn in as the chief minister at the time (in 2022) are all part of records.

The plea said the FIR has been registered on a stand-up comedy performance, which provides satirical commentary on various social and political events of the country.

There has been a gross abuse of process and the malafide deployment of the criminal justice machinery by a member of the state's legislative assembly, resulting in a patent violation of a citizen's fundamental rights, it claimed.

As per the petition, Kamra wrote the show's script in July 2024 and performed it on 60 occasions between August last year and February 2025.

A recording of the show was uploaded only in March 2025, pursuant to which case was lodged, it said.