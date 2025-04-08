SIT formed to probe Badlapur encounter case

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and registration of an FIR in the next two days against five police officers found responsible for the death of Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Neela Gokhale noted that justice must be seen to be done and slammed the state government, observing, “Refusal to investigate will allow perpetrators to go unpunished. It will undermine the rule of law and erode public faith in justice.”

The FIR will be registered against Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde of Thane Crime Branch, Assistant Inspector Nilesh More, Head Constables Abhijeet More and Harish Tawade, and Constable Satish Khatal.

The high court said, “The case requires thorough investigation as it is undisputed that the deceased succumbed to bullets fired by a police officer when he was in police custody.”