J&K: Speaker faces no-confidence motion over refusal to allow debate on Waqf Amendment Act

SRINAGAR: The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Conference have submitted a no-confidence motion against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for disallowing a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, recently passed by Parliament.

In a notice submitted under Rule 215(A) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone, along with PDP MLAs Mir Muhammad Fayaz and Rafiq Ahmed Naik, have sought the Speaker's removal.

“This decision stems from widespread outrage within the House over the Speaker's actions, including the rejection of discussions on an adjournment motion and the refusal to entertain a resolution brought forward by opposition parties,” reads the petition.