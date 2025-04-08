Spike in HIV cases in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region raises alarm, 477 new infections in 15 months

DEHRADUN: A troubling surge in HIV cases has emerged in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, with health authorities raising the alarm over a rapid rise in new infections. According to data from the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre at Dr. Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital (STH) in Haldwani, 477 new HIV-positive cases were registered between January 2024 and March 2025—averaging around five new patients every day.

Dr. Vaibhav Kumar, Nodal Officer and Senior Physician at the ART Centre, described the situation as "serious," citing a sharp increase in transmission, particularly among intravenous drug users.

“Sharing needles and syringes is one of the primary drivers of this spike,” he said. “Approximately five new patients are registering daily. We need urgent, large-scale awareness and targeted interventions.”

From 2010 to March 2025, a total of 4,824 patients have been registered at the STH ART Centre. Of these, 880 have died, 450 were referred to other facilities, and 816 are currently lost to follow-up. At present, 2,536 patients are actively receiving treatment at the centre.

Of the 477 newly registered cases, 370 were men, 98 women, eight children, and one transgender individual. Notably, 38 of these cases involved individuals from the prison system.

Dr. Kumar stressed the challenge of maintaining consistent care. While non-governmental organizations (NGOs) often help initiate treatment by bringing patients to the hospital, many do not return for follow-up medication—jeopardizing the long-term effectiveness of the treatment.

"We are committed to providing the best possible care once a patient reaches us," he said. "But adherence to treatment is essential, and drop-offs in follow-up remain a major challenge."

Health officials say the data underscores the urgent need for intensified awareness drives, rehabilitation efforts, and harm-reduction programs targeting drug users to curb the spread of HIV in the region.